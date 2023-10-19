Shehu Sani, a PDP chieftain, has vowed to render financial and publicity support for ailing Nollywood actor John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu

Shehu Sani, the former senator who represented the Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has vowed to render support for the ailing Nigerian entertainer and Nollywood action, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Sani, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna State 2023 governorship election, promised not just financial support for the ailing actor but also to render a publicity push till those in high places became aware of his condition.

Shehu Sani promises maximum support for Mr. Ibu

The PDP chieftain promised not to let him down and urged Nigerians to also do the same, adding that Mr Ibu's contribution to the Nigerian movie industry cannot be undermined.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 19, Shehu Sani said:

"Mr Ibu is my favourite artist and Comedian. He lights up and entertains the homes of millions of Nigerians. We shall not let him down for reasons we can all collectively solve. We shall do the needful and also bring the attention of the big names to do the needful."

What is the health condition of Mr Ibu?

On Wednesday, October 18, the veteran actor, from a hospital bed, took to his Instagram page and disclosed that he had been fighting an illness.

He had he had been on the hospital bed for weeks and beg Nigerians for financial supports and assistance.

Ibu also disclosed that the doctors at the hospital said they may resort to cutting off his leg if other options failed.

