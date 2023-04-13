Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has reacted to Peter Obi's alleged arrest in London

Sowore in a tweet on Wednesday stated that the attempted arrest story of the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, is suspicious, insisting something fishy was going on

He wondered how Obi’s identity was misidentified when he has a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has reacted to Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi's alleged detention at the London Airport.

Sowore in a tweet posted on his Twitter Page disclosed that reports about Obi getting detained by UK Immigration is “fishy”.

Sowore says there is more to Peter Obi’s alleged detention in London. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Sowore reacts to Obi's alleged arrest in London

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 13th, Sowore said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"There is something suspicious about @peterobi’s UK “Immigration Story,” because I don’t see how a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity could lead to his being seen as an “impersonator” or a clone, more curious is why he’s sending third parties to tell half of the story. Something fishy is going on! #Revolutionnow."

Nigerians react

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Sowore's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@oobynno tweeted:

"You are supposed to be a foremost investigative journalist; so what’s going on?

"Or does this confirm that most of your supposedly landmark revelations were either handed to you or planted for blackmail as believed in several quarters."

@ImIfeanyionuoha tweeted:

"Oh, Sowore, Sowore, Sowore, @YeleSowore when will you learn? It's time to face the facts: you lost the election, and it's time to move on. Instead of focusing on conspiracy theories about Peter Obi's immigration story, why don't you focus on how to make the country better?

@Africanoidspace tweeted:

"Somehow I don’t believe the story."

@234_genius

"You keep dropping the bar, I hope those who supported you can see, you’re with the political elite. Keep it up."

@iamkingjabulani tweeted:

"APC errand boy have drop tweet."

@sirfrancisdubem tweeted:

"So he should be the one saying it, if he says it himself you will still say he complains a lot."

"I’m under pressure to leave Nigeria," Peter Obi raises alarm

In another report, Obi raised an alarm that there was pressure on him to leave Nigeria.

There have been numerous allegations against the LP flagbearer, ranging from making statements that incite violence, which the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, described as a treasonable offence.

A viral audio tape also recently hit social media where he was accused of describing the 2023 presidential polls as a religious war.

2023 polls: "I admire Wole Soyinka but disagree with him about Obidients": Chimamanda Adichie breathes fire

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie has condemned the use of the word 'fascist' by Professor Wole Soyinka to describe the activities of supporters of Peter Obi throughout the electioneering period.

Reacting to an interview granted by Soyinka, who described Obi's supporters - Obidients - as fascists, Adichie said the word used by the professor was strong, especially for people genuinely seeking for things to be done constitutionally.

Adichie said she respects and admires Soyinka but disagrees with him on his description of Peter Obi's supporters or the demands made of the Labour Party's vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Source: Legit.ng