Lokoja, Kogi state - The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, January 30, said he is not running for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, Bello described the publications as the antics of opposition leaders, mischief makers and fifth columnists bent on creating confusion within the hierarchy of the party.

Bello dissociates self from APC chairmanship posters

The former Kogi governor said the insinuation of party chairmanship ambition through some posters in Abuja “is infantile, false and should be disregarded.”

He said in a statement that APC “is not in the process of conducting congresses or a convention, therefore, there is absolutely no basis for anyone to circulate any posters for party offices.”

Urging members of the public to disregard the false impression, the former governor said he never authorised anyone to circulate any posters on his behalf as he remains a loyal party man who is committed to the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC leadership said there is no vacancy in the office of the national chairman.

Barrister Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, stated this, adding that the office of the national chairman was presently being occupied.

Morka asked those pasting such posters should desist forthwith.

