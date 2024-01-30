The Governor Usman Ododo-led Kogi state government has denied rumoured reports of plans to set an "office of immediate past governor"

The state government described the rumoured report as a fallacy cooked up by mischievous and bitter enemies of the state

The general public and the people of Kogi were urged to ignore the report as there was no ounce of truth in it

Lokoja, Kogi - The Kogi state government has refuted rumours claiming that they have endorsed the creation of an "office of immediate past governor."

This comes after Usman Ododo took the oath as the state's governor last Saturday.

Following his inauguration, Governor Ododo announced 16 individuals for consideration as commissioners, pending approval from the state House of Assembly.

Additionally, he made appointments for certain support staff.

Speculation emerged on Monday, January 29, suggesting that the Kogi governor had sanctioned the creation of the "office of immediate past governor," set to be located within the government house.

Kogi State's official statement

As reported by The Cable, the Kogi state government released a statement on Tuesday, January 30, refuting the rumour and attributing it to individuals with malicious intentions.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a mischievous report that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the establishment of the ‘Office of the Immediate Past Governor’ to be domiciled in the Government House.

“The fake news should be disregarded as the handiwork of psychotic mischief makers, who have been thrown into confusion by the unprecedented achievements of our former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, and the realisation that the good people of Kogi State sincerely appreciate this."

The state government urged the public to always fact-check news stories before jumping to conclusions based on the narrative presented in the report.

