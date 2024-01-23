The DSS has reportedly arrested Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a chieftain of the APC in Kano, over a threat to make the state ungovernable

Kano, Kano - The Department of State Service (DSS) has reportedly arrested a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, over an alleged threat to make the state ungovernable.

Kwamanda's arrest was confirmed by a source within the secret police, adding that the controversial politician, who was known for his critical position on state affairs on local radio, was arrested following a video of his interview going viral was brought to the attention of the force.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source said after Kwamanda was arrested, he was handed over to the police and subsequently charged to a magistrate court in Kano. the court then remanded him in a correctional facility, Daily Trust reported.

Why DSS arrest APC chieftain Kwamanda in Kano

It was also learned that in the interview that caused the arrest of Kwamanda, the politician alleged that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was planning to restore the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

In the video, the APC chieftain was heard saying he would mobilise people to take over the streets in the state and start a large and destructive protest that the federal government would be forced to declare a state of emergency in the Kano.

It was also learned that the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano was affirmed by the Supreme Court, Kwamanda had featured in several interviews on local radio stations to register his displeasure with the ruling and faulting President Bola Tinubu for not ensuring that the APC retain the state.

