A former lawmaker, Dachung Musa Bagos, said the killing in Plateau state is pure genocide and land-grabbing

Bagos said the land grabbers use these communities for illegal mining and agricultural purposes.

He said the killings and insecurity have no connection with ethnic, religious, or farmer/herder clashes in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Plateau state, Jos - A former member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East, Dachung Musa Bagos, has spoken about the killings in Plateau state.

Bagos said the killings and insecurity are caused by land grabbers who use these communities for illegal mining and agricultural purposes.

Former lawmaker, Bagos says Plateau Killings Caused By land grabbing for illegal mining Photo Credit: Dachung Musa Bagos

Source: Facebook

He stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, January 26.

The former explained that there is no issue of an ethnic, religious, or farmer/herder clash in the state.

“What is happening is pure genocide, land grabbing. People come into communities, kill, chase these people and occupy their lands. And it’s not just a mere statement, the facts and proofs are there.”

He said the above reasons are given to “fake face” the major issue of land grabbing for illegal activities.

“The major purpose that we identified, and if you look at the chronology of all the villages that have been wiped out on the Plateau, each and every one of them has one or two economic potentials on the Plateau.

He added:

“Go to some of these communities, you will see that these communities are highly vegetational that you can farm there, you can rear cows there, they have streams. So, all these communities are for a certain target.”

Fresh killings recorded in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the violence persists with ongoing killings and house burnings in Mangu town of Mangu local government area in Plateau state.

This was despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Celeb Mutfwang following recent killings on Tuesday, January 23.

However, residents report that gunmen have invaded multiple communities, indiscriminately firing at people and setting houses ablaze.

Man whose family was wiped out mourns

Collins Udejiattah, a resident of Ushafa Bwari Area Council in Abuja, grappled with the loss of his entire family in the recent violence that claimed over 150 lives in Plateau state.

Udejiattah's ordeal came to light in the aftermath of the harrowing Christmas Eve attacks on Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities in Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Source: Legit.ng