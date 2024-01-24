The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the controversies concerning the Rivers state March 18 governorship election

The parties involved in the matter were reportedly notified that the judgment will be delivered on Wednesday

Tonye Cole of the APC is challenging the victory of Governor Fubara of the PDP on the ground that he was not qualified to contest the election

The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the Rivers state governorship election tussle.

The case before the apex court is between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers.

Supreme Court set to deliver judgment on Rivers state governorship election tussle Photo Credit: Tonye Cole, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Governor Fubara to know fate on Wednesday

According to the BBC, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led five-man panel of the Supreme Court had last week reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the APC and Cole.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The parties in the case have been informed that the judgment will be delivered on Wednesday, January 31.

Cole of the APC was in court to challenge the victory of the governor in the election which was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

How Fubara defeated Tonye Cole in Rivers governorship election

In the election, Fubara polled 302, 614 votes to defeat his closest rival, Cole, who garnered 95, 274 votes.

The APC candidate, who was not satisfied with the outcome of the poll, had approached the court alleging rigging. He also claimed that the governor was not qualified to contest the election because he was still serving as the accountant general of the state when he went into the poll.

According to Cole, the action of Fubara violated the Constitution because he was meant to first resign before contesting.

Fubara had defeated Cole at the Rivers state governorship election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Source: Legit.ng