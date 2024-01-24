The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, landed in Lagos state on Wednesday evening, January 24

He was received by Governor Sanwo-Olu and other top officials at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos

Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development in a post shared on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday night, January 24, received the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Blinken meets with Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu made this known in a post shared on his X account, accompanied by pictures.

According to the governor, Blinken's recognition of Lagos as a tech hub was "great to hear as we stand proud as a breeding ground for innovative success".

Sanwo-Olu tweeted:

"It was a pleasure to welcome the United States Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, to Lagos while transiting at the Presidential Wing, Murtala Muhammed International Airport. We are always open to strengthening diplomatic ties and discussing shared interests for a brighter future.

"His recent words recognising Lagos's well-deserved reputation as a tech and innovation hub were great to hear as we stand proud as a breeding ground for innovative success.

"Our city remains open to fostering international partnerships that contribute to our collective progress."

This comes after Blinken arrived at the Presidential Villa for an official visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, January 23.

The Secretary of State is in Nigeria as part of his tour to the West African sub-region, Channels TV reported.

