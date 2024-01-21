Borno state has produced its first female local government chairman, in the person of Hajiya Inna Galadima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Galadima emerged winner in the council election in the Jere local government area (LGA)

The former commissioner defeated her closest rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, January 20

Jere, Borno state- Hajiya Inna Galadima of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has become the first female to be elected council chairman in Borno state.

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSEIC)Returning Officer in the LGA, Prof. Mohammed Konto, declared Galadima winner of Jere Local Government Area (LGA), Daily Trust reported.

According to Konto, Galadima polled 110,459 votes while her closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate scored 2,478 votes.

It was gathered that the newly-elected chairperson was a one-time commissioner of poverty alleviation and youth empowerment and a special adviser in the state.

As reported by TheCable, the BOSEIC chairman, Lawan Maina, announced the results of all 27 LGAs in Maiduguri, the state capital on Sunday, January 21.

Maina said:

“In my position as the Chief Returning Officer of the state, I read out the results as follows:

“The ruling party, APC, won all the 27 Local Government Chairmen in the state. Equally, the ruling party has won all the 312 council members (councillors) in all the wards of the state.

“With this, we have come to the end of this exercise and the certificate presentation to the winners will be made at a later date to be announced soon.”

