The national leadership of the Labour Party has rolled out their schedule and timetable for the upcoming bye-election

Details of the schedule were released on Thursday, December 28, via an official statement signed by Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the party's national secretary

The circular also contained price tags for the vacant elective positions that would be contested during the bye-election

Utako, Abuja - The fees for the acquisition of nomination and expression of interest forms, as well as the timetable and schedule of activities for the February 3, 2024, bye-elections, have been endorsed by the National Working Committee of the Labour Party following the announcement made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This development was contained in a circular signed by Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the Labour Party.

The national leadership of the Labour Party warned aspirants of the upcoming bye-election not to allow themselves to be scammed by the factional section of the party. Photo Credit: @NgLabour

As contained in the circular, the period for obtaining nomination, expression of interest, and delegate forms is set to run from December 28 to January 4, 2023.

The deadline for the submission of completed forms is January 4, 2024, and the Primary Elections are scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has sanctioned the fees for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for various positions: Senate - N1.5m and N3.5m; House of Representatives - N1m and N2m; House of Assembly - N100k and N500k.

The circular confirmed that the Labour Party's NWC has agreed to exempt "Female Aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) Aspirants from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only."

"Beware of fraudsters": LP tells aspirants of upcoming by-election

Also, the party warned aspirants against the fake timetable in circulation that was released by the factional section of the party.

Ibrahim said:

"Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group."

He stated that aspirants can obtain the by-election nomination forms at the party's headquarters at 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja.

Ibrahim said:

"We assure our aspirants to disregards their nuisance value and focus on the project before them.

"We also warn these falling villains to seek for alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick which has since expired."

APC, PDP release timetables for bye-elections, reveal amount of senatorial, house of reps forms

Similarly, the APC has announced that the commencement of the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats is scheduled for December 27, 2023.

In contrast, the PDP has specified that the sale of nomination, expression of interest, and delegate forms will kick off on December 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the APC is set to conduct its primary elections on January 6, 2024, while the PDP has scheduled its primary elections for January 9, 2024.

