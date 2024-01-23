Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has arrived in Nigeria and met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa

FCT, Abuja - The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has arrived in Nigeria to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa.

Blinken reportedly arrived in the country at about 4.40 pm local time, 35 minutes after his expected arrival time.

He was received by the secretary to the government of the federation, Senator George Akume and the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, TVC reported.

Antony Blinken will speak to media after meeting Tinubu

It was gathered that due to his arrival being later than planned, his convoy went straight to the villa to meet up with the 6 pm appointment with President Tinubu.

Antony Blinken will address the media immediately after he meets with the President.

He will depart Abuja at about 10 pm for Lagos to meet with business owners and other Non-Governmental Organizations before leaving for Angola on Wednesday, January 24.

List of African countries Blinken will visit after Nigeria

He will depart for Angola tomorrow night. Nigeria is the 3rd country he is visiting on his Africa tour to build better bilateral relations and partnerships with the African continent.

Blinken’s African tour is scheduled to take place between January 21 and 26, 2024.

The visit is a part of the US’ high-level engagement with Africa, with the secretary of state planning to travel to Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Angola after his visit to Nigeria.

