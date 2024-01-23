President Tinubu has sent an important message to Nigerians after he met with the leaders of CAN

Tinubu revealed Nigerians can contribute their quota to the growth and development of the nation with a changed mindset towards money

He, however, charged the leaders of the Christian organisation to preach the right sermon which centers on understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Monday, January 22, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration will not relent in addressing corruption and other vices because it is a sacred duty to ensure that the country is set right for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to join hands to fix the country and have a change of mindset towards money.

Tinubu vows to fight corruption as he meets with Christian leaders. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale

Source: Facebook

Tinubu seeks support from CAN to tackle corruption in Nigeria

Tinubu made this call on Monday when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by its president Archbishop Daniel Okoh at the State House in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigerian leader admonished the Christian body to help in preaching against corruption and related matters, TVC News added.

According to a statement signed by his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said:

“We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are doing damage to the country, and nobody will help us repair it.”

Tinubu however assured of an all-inclusive government, promising to be fair to all Nigerians.

Tinubu in closed-door meeting with leaders of CAN

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had an important meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House, Abuja, on Monday, January 22.

this marks the first meeting of the year between the president and the Christian organization.

President Tinubu explains reason for large cabinet

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu has revealed the reason for appointing 47 ministers in his cabinet.

According to Tinubu, the large cabinet reflects the diversity of roles required to run an efficient government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu to CAN leadership: We will continue to fight corruption; Nigeria is ours to fix.”

Source: Legit.ng