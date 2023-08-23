The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has suspended Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud, its youth leader, over his comment against the personality of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

According to The Nation, it was learnt that the youth leader accused the former Senate President of playing a role that was not appropriate in the 2023 general elections.

According to Mahmoud, the action of Saraki contributed to the outcome of the PDP performance in the election in the state.

Tunji Moronfoye, the publicity of the PDP, in a statement, said the party's State Working Committee (SWC) met on Tuesday, August 22, and received a report from a disciplinary committee, which was set up to look into the outburst of the youth.

“The report received from the disciplinary committee showed clearly that the state youth leader was guilty of all the charges brought against him by party members who petitioned the state party echelon. After consideration of the disciplinary committee’s report, the SWC of the party has decided to suspend the state Youth Leader indefinitely.”

The PDP has been plunged to crisis since the 2023 election, and it started since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party.

Atiku defeated Saraki during the presidential primary of the party but the former Senate appeared to strongly supported the former vice president.

