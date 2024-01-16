President Bola Tinubu has held a security meeting with his service chiefs, including General Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff and Lieutenant General Taoheed Lagbaja, the chief of army staff.

The security meeting with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies was held at the state house in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, The Nation reported.

The ongoing meeting is coming on the heels of renewed security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where kidnappers have wrecked some heinous brutality in the last few days.

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the head of some other security outfits.

Although there has been no official briefing on the meeting, it is believed that President Tinubu and his security chiefs will be reviewing the recent security situation in parts of the country, proposing ways of taming the rising free reign of criminals, including kidnappers and bandits.

The meeting is also coming a few hours after the Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, convened his security appraisal meeting over the horrors unleashed on residents of the seat of power by kidnappers, who have resorted to mindless killing and demands for heavy ransoms from victims.

