President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Reno Omokri, a former aide to erstwhile Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan

President Tinubu congratulated the prominent public commentator and politician and commended him for "his dutifulness in providing constructive opinions on national issues"

Omokri responded to the president's congratulatory message via social media on Monday, January 22

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reno Omokri, on his 50th birthday.

Legit.ng reports that Omokri marks his birthday on Monday, January 22, 2024. He clocks 50.

Reno Omokri clocked 50 on Monday, January 22, 2024. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu salutes Omokri

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, President Tinubu praised Omokri for “his dutifulness in providing constructive opinions on national issues, regardless of his political disposition”.

Diaspora-based Omokri was the special assistant on digital media to former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015.

President Tinubu, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC), wished Omokri many more years in good health “as he (Omokri) continues to contribute his quota to national development”.

Reno Omokri at 50: Celebrant speaks

Writing on his verified social media pages, Omokri expressed gratitude to God for keeping him. He also thanked President Tinubu for applauding him.

Omokri wrote:

"I am fifty today, and so grateful to God for giving me the grace to live this long. I honour my late parents, Justices Omokri and Otolu (meaning Princess) Bemigho. Many thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for applauding me with his congratulations on this day.

"I am most thankful to my wife, Hana, and family and friends who joined me in Kenya to celebrate this day with a three-day wildlife safari, especially Uncle Utienyin Igbene, Otolu (Princess) Misan Igbene. My sister, Gbubemi, and my brother, Boyowa. My aunt, Anire Nwakpuda. I also sincerely appreciate my friends, especially former Governor Donald Duke, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, my doppelgänger and renowned actor, Wale Ojo, HRH King Stephen Jeremiah Tobins, Nwamoema of Bukuma, Rivers State, Honourable Karibo Nadu, Pastor Favour Desimhi and Stephen Tobins.

"Immense gratitude to Mayor Mike Arnold, the serving Mayor of the town of Blanco, Texas, Mike Arnold, for flying to Kenya to honour me with a Key to the City of Blanco.

"I also want to especially acknowledge gospel music maestro, Panam Percy Paul, for singing my favourite gospel songs, live in Kenya, for my family and friends.

"Thank you all. And I also thank my supporters, followers, and subscribers. May God bless you all."

