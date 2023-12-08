Barely four months after GSK, ended operations in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble (P&G), another multinational firm, has decided to shut down its operations in Nigeria

This development has generated serious reaction in the nation's polity as Peter Obi lamented tough times ahead for the nation

PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri, maintained Obi is lying to revive his dead presidential ambition, adding the companies are leaving Nigeria because they changed their business model

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has lampooned the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi over his recent outbursts.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), he explained the real reason behind the exit of major manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

Recall that Obi on Thursday, December 7, Obi lamented the exit of top global Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and makers of iconic brands, Procter & Gamble (P&G) from Nigeria.

According to the former governor of Anambra state, the manufacturing companies were departing because they perceived a decline in Nigeria's economic growth and productivity.

Reacting to Obi's statement, Omokri disclosed that the companies are closing operations in Nigeria because they are changing their business model not because the economy is poorly managed.

The PDP chieftain explained further that Obi is lying to revive his dead presidential ambition and distract Nigerians.

Omokri tweeted:

"Before they left Nigeria, GlaxoSmithKline left India, Kenya, Pakistan and Egypt. The reason is because they are changing their business model after a change in leadership. They are not leaving Nigeria because our economy is being poorly managed. These are deliberate lies told by Peter Obi to revive his dead on arrival Presidential ambition and distract Nigerians from the fact that he has not sued Peoples Gazette over the Yes Daddy audio that exposed him as an enemy of the Muslim Ummah, as he promised to do."

