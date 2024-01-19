The embattled former finance minister, Olu Agunloye, has been released from Kuje prison, reports confirmed

This comes after he had met all the requirements for his freedom at the correctional facility in Abuja

Kuje correctional centre spokesperson confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday evening

A former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, has regarding freedom.

The Punch on Friday, January 19, reported that Agunloye was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after meeting up with his bail condition.

The spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed that the former minister was freed on Friday evening.

Duza said:

“Agunloye has been released from the prison after meeting his bail condition. He was released this evening around 5:30pm.”

Obasanjo's minister, Agunloye remanded in Kuje prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olu Agunloye was arraigned before the federal high court in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Agunloye on Wednesday, January 10.

Agunloye pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him. The former minister has been remanded in Kuje prison pending when bail would be granted.

