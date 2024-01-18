The case of the suspended governor of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was heard at the FCT high court in Abuja on Thursday, January 18

Legit.ng understands that the federal government under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has amended the charges against the former CBN boss

The charges were amended to 20, from 6, meaning Emefiele's troubles may not be ending soon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Thursday, January 18, amended the charges against a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

As reported by The Punch, the new charges include forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.

FG increases charges against Emefiele from 6 to 20. Photo credits: Kola Sulaimon, Soeren Stache

Source: Getty Images

The government had initially filed 19 charges against the former CBN governor bordering on procurement fraud but later pruned it down to six.

According to Channels Television, Emefiele will answer his allegations while he remains in the country.

Court allows Emefiele to travel out of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Emefiele was granted permission to travel out of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Emefiele was earlier restricted to Abuja in his bail terms, but through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka, the former CBN governor, prayed the court for a variation of the terms.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng