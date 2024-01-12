The EFCC said it will revisit the the alleged N70 billion fraud case against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle

The EFCC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajuren, said the anti-graft agency will not sweep any corruption case under the law

Uwajeren said the EFCC will proceed with the matter as long as they can establish the wrongs against Matawalle

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to the alleged N70 billion fraud case against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, while he was the governor of Zamfara state.

The EFCC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajuren, said the anti-graft agency will revisit the fraud against Matawalle, Leadership Newspaper reported.

Uwajuren stated this while addressing protesters under the ageis of Zamfara Alternative Forum (ZAF) on Friday, January, 12.

“What the EFCC Chairman has done since he assumed office is that he has reviewed all high-profile cases he inherited. And he asked me to assure you that this case would not be an exception like others, that it will be reviewed, and he is assuring you that something will be done under the law and no one is above the law and no case shall be swept under the carpet.

“Be rest assured that this case will be revisited because EFCC believes that no case should be swept under the law. If you have done something wrong and our investigation is able to establish that you have a case, we will proceed with the matter.”

Matawalle speaks on being declared wanted by EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former Zamfara governor refuted the reports claiming that he has been declared wanted by the EFCC.

Lawal Umar, the media aide to Matawalle, said the news story that the minister was declared wanted is untrue, fake, and malicious, intended to tarnish the image of Matawalle.

In a press statement, Umar added that the report was baseless and lacked a credible source.

Zamfara govt accuses Matawalle of squandering over N1bn

The Zamfara state government has accused Matawalle of misusing over one billion Naira on an incomplete catering rest house.

The state minister for defence was accused of mishandling funds amounting to 1,011,801,545.79 billion Naira meant to construct Gusau Motel, a catering and hotel services centre in the state capital.

