The former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, has been remanded in the Kuje prison in the FCT

A federal high court sitting in Abuja gave the order over allegations of fraud against the former minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Agunloye before the court on Wednesday, January 10

FCT, Abuja - The former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, has been arraigned before the federal high court in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Agunloye on Wednesday, January 10, TheCable reported.

Agunloye pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him.

The former minister has been remanded in Kuje prison pending when bail would be granted.

EFCC declares former minister Agunloye wanted

Legit.ng earlier reported that the anti-graft declared Agunloye wanted over fraud allegation. Agunloye served as a minister under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007).

In a Facebook post, the EFCC asked any Nigerian who knows the whereabouts of the former minister to report to the nearest police station or inform the anti-graft agency.

Obasanjo offers to testify against Agunloye

Obasanjo reportedly informed President Bola Tinubu's administration that he is ready to testify against Agunloye over alleged corruption and forgery.

The former president maintained that no minister had the authority to commit Nigeria to beyond N25 million without express presidential consent.

Obasanjo insisted that Agunloye committed "fraud, deceit, and malfeasance", adding that "his ilk does no good to Nigeria and Nigerians".

EFCC detains Agunloye

Agunloye was detained in the custody of the EFCC. A source in the anti-graft agency, who confirmed this to Channels Television said Agunloye has been detained since 13 December 2023.

This development came a week after the anti-graft agency declared Agulonye wanted over an alleged $6 billion fraud related to the controversial Mambilla hydropower project.

“He has been with the EFCC since December 13th. “But it was not made public.”

