FCT, Abuja - A former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh, has been arrested for alleged conspiracy and loan fraud of about N3.6 billion.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement, The Nation reported.

Oyewale said Ugwuh was arrested with Chief Geoffrey Ekenma on January 11, 2024, at No.2, Musa Yar Adua Way, New Owerri, Imo State.

The statement said:

“Investigations revealed that Ugwuh and Ekenma, Managing Director, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., allegedly obtained a loan facility from the bank for the purchase and production of polished rice.

“However, the suspect, according to the petitioner, failed to meet his obligations to the bank and all efforts to get him to repay the loan facility proved abortive. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

