Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Former Minister Arrested For Alleged N3.6b Loan Fraud
Nigeria

BREAKING: Former Minister Arrested For Alleged N3.6b Loan Fraud

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

FCT, Abuja - A former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh, has been arrested for alleged conspiracy and loan fraud of about N3.6 billion.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement, The Nation reported.

Former minister arrested for alleged N3.6b loan fraud
EFCC arrests ex-minister, Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh Photo Credit: @duso4me
Source: Twitter

Oyewale said Ugwuh was arrested with Chief Geoffrey Ekenma on January 11, 2024, at No.2, Musa Yar Adua Way, New Owerri, Imo State.

The statement said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

“Investigations revealed that Ugwuh and Ekenma, Managing Director, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., allegedly obtained a loan facility from the bank for the purchase and production of polished rice.

Read also

Breaking: Buhari’s minister’s friend donates N50m to rescue 5 sisters abducted in Abuja

“However, the suspect, according to the petitioner, failed to meet his obligations to the bank and all efforts to get him to repay the loan facility proved abortive. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel