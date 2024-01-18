The Supreme Court has said it will deliver its judgment on the controversies surrounding the March 18 governorship election in Gombe state on Friday, January 19.

Jibrin Barde, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the election and his party are asking the court to sack Governor Muhammad Yahaya, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Supreme Court announces Friday to deliver judgment on Gombe governorship election tussle Photo Credit: APC Nigeria, PDP Update

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun-led five-member panel announced the date on Thursday morning, January 18, following the adoptions by the lawyers in the suit in their written brief.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by Nafiu Bala, the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the election. Bala's lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, earlier withdrew the suit after he was told that his appeal was a waste of time for the court.

Source: Legit.ng