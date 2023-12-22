Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the CBN investigator's finding against Godwin Emefiele

Onanuga said if it were in China, Emefiele and his gang would be facing a firing squad

Tinubu's aide said the former CBN governor and his gang committed shocking misappropriation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele would have been facing firing square for high treason in China.

Onanuga stated while reacting to the CBN investigation which indicted Emefiele of keeping £543.4 million in fixed deposit.

Tinubu's aide, Onanuga says ‘If it were in China, Emefiele would face firing Squad’ for misappropriation Photo Credit: CBN/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

According to the CBN investigator, Emefiele funded 593 Bank accounts without authorization in the UK, US, and China. There was also a fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers, among other offences.

In a post via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956, he wrote:

“If Godwin Emefiele and his gang had committed these egregious misappropriations in China, they will by now be facing the firing squad for high treason.”

CBN investigator reveals who approved Emefiele's naira redesign policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that it was revealed that Emefiele embarked on the redesigning of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes without the expressive approval of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The embattled former governor of the CBN was also accused of awarding the printing of the new currency for N61.5 billion to De La Rue, a United Kingdom company, which was a direct violation of the former president's directive that the new currency should be printed in Nigeria.

Jim Obazee, a private CBN investigator of the CBN and other related entities appointed by President Tinubu, gathered that the approval came from Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, an aide to President Buhari.

EFCC raises fresh alarm against Emefiele

Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC has alleged that Emefiele awarded contracts without passing through the Contract’s Tender Committee.

According to the commission, Oluwole Owoeye, the third prosecuting witness in the suit against Emefiele, claimed before the federal high court.

Owoeye is the head of the MCTC, and he told the court that none of the contracts awarded by Emefiele during his time as the CBN governor passed through the court.

Source: Legit.ng