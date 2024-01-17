Buhari Explains Why He Didn’t Sack Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor
- Former President Muhammadu Buhari said he did not sack Godwin Emefiele as the CBN Governor because he never discussed his presidential ambition with him
- Buhari said it would be unfair and an act of injustice to sack Emefiele based on what people were saying
- He also said his administration's Naira redesign policy helped the country achieve a clean 2023 general election
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he did not sack the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele during speculation about his presidential ambition.
Buhari said Emefiele never discussed any intention to contest the 2023 presidential election with him, The Nation reported.
This was contained in a memoir titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)” made public on Tuesday, January 16.
“I met Enefiele in office when I came, and unless there was firm evidence against him, it would be unfair and an act of injustice to remove him, acting on hearsay.
He added that:
“When he was linked with the campaign for the 2023 presidency, I did not ask him, because he told nobody he was getting involved. Otherwise, I would have removed him and told the nation why."
Naira redesign policy helped 2023 election
On the Naira redesign policy, Buhari said:
“There is no denying that the naira redesign policy gave us cleaner elections. It was people who had too much money that had problems with it.
“When it was said that the new notes were not available, over N260 million was found with one bank chairman."
Emefiele reveals who approved naira redesign policy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emefiele said the Naira redesign programme was approved by Buhari.
He stated this in response to the publication of the report of the private investigator into the affairs of the CBN, Jim Obazee, which claimed that there was no presidential approval for the Naira redesign programme.
The embattled former CBN governor noted that most of the content of the report of the special investigator cited by media organisations are false, misleading, and calculated to disparage his person, injure his character, and serve the selfish interest of the private investigator.
'Emefiele is Nigeria’s worst CBN Governor', Moghalu
Legit.ng also reported that former CBN deputy governor, Kingsley Moghalu, said Emefiele “is without debate the worst and most damaging central bank governor in Nigeria’s history”.
Moghalu in a tweet said embattled Emefiele is “incompetent and ill-prepared for the role”.
Source: Legit.ng