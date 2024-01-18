Against the backdrop of the deadly Ibadan explosion, Reno Omokri has said there must be a very heavy hammer on illegal miners

Omokri, a prominent public commentator, asserted that Nigeria must learn from the Ibadan tragedy which killed people and ruined houses

The diaspora-based social media personality demanded that those directly responsible for the Ibadan explosion "must be fished out"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering security matters

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the federal government to “immediately cancel all legal mining permits”.

Omokri, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday morning, January 18, said the Bola Tinubu administration should “ask all those with genuine permits to reapply”.

Reno Omokri says the Nigerian government should immediately cancel all legal mining permits. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ibadan explosion: "We must learn" - Omokri

Omokri’s comment comes against the backdrop of an explosion which killed at least three people and injured dozens in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, said illegal miners were responsible for the explosion.

Omokri wrote:

“As a fallout from the Ibadan blast, the Federal Government ought to immediately cancel all legal mining permits and ask all those with genuine permits to reapply, whereupon they must meet very stringent conditions. Then, there must be a very heavy hammer on illegal miners. All their physical and financial assets must be confiscated and forfeited to the Federal Government and used to reconstruct the damage caused by the blast. This should be done nationwide, not only in Oyo or the Ibadan environment. We must learn from this tragedy.

“It is also necessary for the National Emergency Management Agency to be on the ground providing relief to Nigerian citizens who were affected by the incident.

“Simultaneously, those directly responsible for this recent explosion must be fished out. By now, the borders ought to be on red alert, as these alleged illegal miners will naturally seek to flee the country.

“So long as the federal government takes these measures, the Nigerian people will be with them.”

Explosion rocks Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16, and was heard around the city's Agbowo, Sango, Orogun, and Bodija areas.

We'd uncover identities of miners' - Makinde

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Makinde said the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate of a mining company indicted for the explosion in Bodija area of Oyo state showed some foreign names as owners.

Makinde also disclosed that the death toll in the unfortunate blast had risen to three as one more victim died at a hospital.

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has raised eight questions concerning the fatal Ibadan explosion.

Sowore asked Governor Makinde and relevant Nigerian security agencies to answer the questions.

Source: Legit.ng