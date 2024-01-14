Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced fresh appointments for his predecessors, including APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso

Governor Yusuf made the announcement shortly after the Supreme Court reversed his sack by the tribunal and Court of Appeal

Recall that Ganduje and Kwankwaso fell apart shortly after the latter handed over to the former and had since become political enemies in the state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Kano, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced a fresh appointment for the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Shortly after the Supreme Court reversed his sacking by the Court of Appeal, the governor announced the formation of the Kano elders council, including all former state governors, including Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf announces new appointments for Ganduje, Kwankwaso Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf announces the formation of Kano Elders Council

Among the former governors expected to be in the Kano elders council was Rabiu Kwankwaso, governor of the state before Ganduje and former boss of the APC national chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwankwaso was Ganduje's former boss before the duo fell apart shortly after the latter was handed over to him. In several instances, Ganduje and his former boss have verbally attacked the duo, who are trying to claim a godfather position in the state.

While Ganduje is the face of the APC in Kano, Kwankwaso is the face of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), now the ruling party in the state, following the Supreme Court verdict.

How APC, NNPP battle for Kano governorship seat

Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the NNPP in the March 18 governorship election, defeated the candidate of Ganduje and the APC, Nasiru Yusuf Gawune.

The governor was sacked earlier by the Kano state governorship election tribunal and the Court of Appeal, while Gawuna was declared the poll winner. However, on Friday, January 12, the Supreme Court faulted the judgments of the two lower courts and affirmed Yusuf's victory.

See the video of the announcement here:

APC Defeated as NNPP retains Kano at Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court had reversed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which sacked Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Justice John Okoro of the five-member panel of the Supreme Court ruled that the appellate court was wrong to have deducted the governor's votes.

The apex court also maintained that the issue of nomination remained internal affairs and that no political party should interfere in the affairs of the other.

Source: Legit.ng