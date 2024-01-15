The CCB has invited the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the award of a N438 million contract to a company linked to him by the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu

A leaked memo had shown that the firm traced to Tunji-Ojo received N438 million as payment for ‘consultancy fees’ from the ministry of humanitarian affairs

The CBB in an invitation dated January 10, has asked Tunji-Ojo to appear before it on Tuesday, January 16, for interrogation over the contract scandal

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has invited Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, over the involvement of his company in an alleged N438 million contract scam.

Legit.ng reports that the alleged fraud was uncovered in the ministry of humanitarian Affairs and poverty alleviation

The CCB has commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by Tunji-Ojo.

A leaked memo which circulated online showed that a company linked to Tunji-Ojo, New Planet Project Limited, received a substantial sum labelled as ‘consultancy fees’ from the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Now, a document obtained by The Punch on Monday, January 15, revealed that the CCB invited the embattled minister to appear before it on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the CCB headquarters, federal secretariat complex, Abuja.

The document was signed by Gwimi Peters, the CCB director of investigation, on behalf of the CCB chairman, Murtala Aliyu, according to Premium Times.

The letter addressed to the minister reads:

“The bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for public officers in which your name featured prominently.

"Consequently, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 16th January, 2024. Time: 1100hrs prompt. Venue: CCB Headquarters on 5th Floor, Annex III, Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja."

Tunji-Ojo's defence unacceptable, ImpactHouse fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a nonprofit organisation (NGO), ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, said the explanation given by Tunji-Ojo over the allegation of his company receiving N438 million in ‘consultancy fees’ from the ministry of humanitarian affairs is “unacceptable”.

ImpactHouse urged President Bola Tinubu to consider a short retreat for his appointees to ensure they understand government processes, and the dos and don'ts.

PDP demands Tunji-Ojo's suspension

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP asked President Tinubu to immediately "relieve" Tunji-Ojo of his duties.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate and possibly prosecute Tunji-Ojo.

YPP calls for Tunji-Ojo's sanction

Meanwhile, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) has threatened to shut down Abuja if President Tinubu fails to suspend Tunji-Ojo.

The YPP national chairman, Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Tunji-Ojo should be suspended for “abuse of office”.

Source: Legit.ng