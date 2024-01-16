President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for interfering in his government

Tinubu said Buhari kept his promise to be far away from Abuja and won't intrude on whatever the new government is doing

He said Buhari did not interfere or intrude in his cabinet selection or complain to him about issues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said former President Muhammadu Buhari did not interfere in his cabinet selection.

Tinubu said Buhari does not call except when he calls to ask after him over the phone, The Nation reported.

Tinubu says Buhari didn’t interfere in his cabinet Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He stated while giving his speech during the book presentation in honour of the former president on Tuesday, January 16.

The President thanked Buhari for refraining from meddling in his cabinet and issues

“After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude on whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.

“Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are.”

Tinubu, Gowon others attend the book launch in Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the book launch in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari is attracting the high and mighty in Nigeria’s political circle.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the special guest of honour, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries are gathered in Abuja for the launching of the book titled ‘Working with Buhari’

The book is written by the former Special Adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Tinubu, Buhari to Meet in Abuja For First Time Since May 29

Buhari is expected to visit Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, the first of its kind since he handed over power on May 29 to his successor, Bola Tinubu.

The ex-president will be visiting Nigeria's capital to grace the launching of the book written in his honour. The development was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the former presidential aide, on Monday, January 15.

Source: Legit.ng