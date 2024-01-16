President Bola Tinubu has played host to his predecessor, the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who was present at the launching of the book written in his honour, "Working with Buhari: by Femi Adesina.

Adesina was the spokesperson of Buhari for the eight years of the administration of the former president. The book launch was attended by prominent Nigerians, including former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon and former first lady Aisha Buhari.

Present at the book launch are members of Buhari and Tinubu cabinets. Below is their full list:

Yemi Osinbajo

The immediate past vice president of Nigeria, Osinbajo, was one of the prominent figures who grace the event organised to honour his former boss.

Recall that Osinbajo was a commissioner of justice and attorney general of Lagos when Tinubu was the governor of the state. However, he contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket against Tinubu during the party's primaries.

Femi Adesina

The author of the book and special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity for eight years of his administration.

Adesina launched the book alongside five volumes of another book titled Muhammadu Buhari, The Nigerian Legacy, 2015 to 2023.

Chris Ngige

Ngige was the minister of labour and employment under President Buhari for eight years.

The Anambra-born politician was also present at the book launch on Tuesday, January 16, to honour his former boss.

Mohammed Musa Bello

Bello was the immediate past minister of the Federal Capital Territory. He was one of the prominent cabinet members of Buhari present at the book launch on Tuesday.

He was a banker before venturing into politics and served under the administration of Buhari.

Hadi Sirika

The former minister of aviation was also present at the event. Sirika was one of the controversial ministers of Buhari, particularly toward the end of the tenure.

His process to revive Nigerian Air was strongly criticised, and it has been suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

Lai Mohammed

The former minister of information and culture, who was more popular for suspending Twitter, now X, during his time in office, was also present in Abuja.

Mohammed served as commissioner under Tinubu when the latter was the governor of Lagos state.

Babatunde Fashola

The former minister of works and housing was also president at the event. He was one of those who worked with Tinubu as governor of Lagos state and still served under Buhari.

Fashola not only worked with Tinubu in Lagos state, he succeeded him after the latter left office in 2007.

