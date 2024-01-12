The Supreme Court has fixed Friday, December 12, to deliver its judgments on the appeals in different governorship election disputes in seven states.

According to The Nation, the affected states are Lagos, Kano, Plateau, Zamfara, Bauchi, Cross River, and Ebonyi.

It was learned that the notices of the pending judgments have been sent to the concerned parties.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its judgment on the suit seeking to sack Governor Sanwo-Olu. The suit was filed by the Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdulazeez Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeals of Adeniran (SC/CV/1155/2023) and Rhodes-Vivour (SC/CV/1152/2023) are challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved its judgment on the appeal filed on the Kano state governorship election. On December 21, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Yusuf the poll winner.

The appeals and counter-appeals file on the matter totalled nine. However, Justice John Okoro, who led a five-member panel of the court, will hear the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf in the suit SC/CV/1179/2023.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Like others, the Supreme Court, on January 9, reserved its judgment on the appeal filed to reverse the sacking of Governor Mutfwang of Plateau state.

It was learnt that eight appeals were filed over the sack of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor in the north-central state.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu

On Thursday, January 11, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate, Senator (Prof) Sandy Ojang Onor, over the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

In suit number SC/CV/1194/2023, the PDP and Onor are asking the apex court to upturn the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the poll, Senator Bassey Edet Otu.

Dauda Lawal

Governor Lawal of Zamfara will also know his fate today as the Supreme Court prepares to give its verdict on his appeal against the nullification of his election.

The PDP governor was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election, dislodging the incumbent Bello Matawalle of the APC. Lawal scored 377,726 votes to defeat Matawalle, who garnered 311,976 votes.

While Lawal secured victory at the tribunal, the Court of Appeal nullified his election and ordered a rerun in some polling units.

