The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on the appeal file over the Kano state governorship election outcome

As the apex court prepared its judgment, there was a growing tension among the people of the state over possible violence on the outcome of the poll

Because of the tension, the police have banned protests and rallies in the state and have tightened security to forestall possible breakdown of law and order

Kano, Kano - The Supreme Court has announced that it will deliver its verdict on Friday, January 1, on the appeal over the Kano state governorship election rulings.

On Wednesday, January 10, the apex court notified the parties involved in the suit that the five-member panel of justices of the court would deliver their judgment on Friday.

Why there is tension in Kano?

However, there is a palpable anxiety mounting pressure on the people of the state over the judgment expected to be delivered by the Supreme Court on Friday.

This is as supporters of the two parties involved, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have staged protests in support and against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, according to The Punch.

The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal that sacked the governor and declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The NNPP supporters in Kano have continued to condemn the outcome of the appellate court following the controversies that surrounded the claim that two different verdicts were given. One was against the incumbent, while the other was in his support.

On the other hand, the supporters of the APC have consistently commended the rulings of the Court of Appeal as it was in favour of their candidate.

How police putting tension in Kano under control

Ahead of the verdict, the police in the state have tightened the security in the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Mohammed Usaini Gumel, the Kano Police Commissioner, on Thursday, January 11, expressed the readiness of the force to clamp down on anyone planning to unleash mayhem on the state before, during and after the election.

Gumel had earlier banned all protests, and rallies and forced the leadership of the APC and NNPP to sign a peace accord. According to The Punch, this was yet to yield results, as violence has been reported in some instances.

