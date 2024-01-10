The Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 9, reserved judgments in the governorship election appeals against Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Plateau (Delta), while it has, before now, reserved its judgment on suit seeking to sack Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

A five-member panel presided over by Justice John Okoro said parties (Plateau and Delta) would be notified when the judgments are ready for delivery.

Three appeals were filed on the Plateau and Delta polls. The court heard the one filed by Mutfwang (SC/CV/1190/2023) on the three appeals on Plateau.

Appeals on the sacking of Governor Mutfwang of Plateau by Court of Appeal

It was agreed that the decision in the one heard shall be applied to the appeal by the governor’s platform, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marked: SC/CV/1191/2023.

The third appeal, filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was withdrawn by its lawyer, Samuel Atung (SAN).

The court made him realise that the other appeals were sufficient to resolve the dispute.

The three appeals are against the November 19 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which voided Mutfwang’s election.

Supreme Court reserved judgment on Delta governorship election

The Supreme Court heard three appeals, seeking to unseat Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Tuesday

The court also reserved judgments till a date to be communicated to parties.

The first appeal, marked: SC/CV/1202/2023 was filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Kenneth Gbagi.

The second, marked: SC/CV/1203, was filed by the APC candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The third (SC/CV/1204/2023) was filed by Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Pela.

PDP, the Labour Party asked the Supreme Court to sack Sanwo-Olu

Before now, the Supreme Court has reserved its judgments on the suit seeking to remove Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday, December 19.

The judgment to be heard were the appeals filed by Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Abdulazeez Adeniran against Sanwo-Olu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election,

Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran were not satisfied with the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which earlier affirmed the governor's victory at the tribunal.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on the sacking of Governor Yusuf

The Supreme Court, also on Thursday, December 21, reserved its judgment in the appeals filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Abba Yusuf to reverse the sacking of the governor by the Court of Appeal.

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of justices of the apex court reserved the judgment after counsels involved in the matter met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court was expected to decide the fates of 21 governors being challenged over their victory in the March 18 governorship elections.

Most cases are scheduled to be heard this week. The governors cut across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party.

