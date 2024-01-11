The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

According to The Nation, the apex court maintained that the governor was validly elected and dismissed the appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Supreme Court affirms victory of Governor Eno of Akwa Ibom Photo Credit: Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

The three opposition parties are contesting the eligibility of the governorship in the 2023 election.

This is coming after the Court of Appeal struck out the appeals of the APC, NNPP and YPP against the PDP governor.

Earlier, the state governorship tribunal on September 28, dismissed the petitions filed by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Ezekiel Nyaetok, to challenge the declaration of Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the poll.

Earlier, the tribunal also dismissed the suit number EPW/AKS/GOV/03/23 filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, against Governor Uno and the PDP in the state.

In his petition, Nyaetok of the ADC prayed the court to disqualify Eno because a magistrate court in Abuja had convicted him. Because of that, all votes he got during the election should be nullified.

