Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has given out a new Golf car to a die-hard supporter

The Buhari supporter had visited the 15th and immediate past president of Nigeria on Saturday, January 6

Apart from the car gift, Buhari was said to have also handed out bags of rice and an undisclosed amount of money to the old man

Daura, Katsina state - The immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has gifted a golf car to one of his staunch supporters.

According to Buhari Sallau, the former personal assistant to Buhari on broadcast media, the beneficiary, an aged man, had the opportunity to visit the former Nigerian leader at his home in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari showers supporter with gifts

Sallau said Buhari was happy to meet his loyal fan. The retired Nigerian army major general subsequently gave the old man a new golf car, 5 bags of rice, and money.

