President Bola Tinubu did not just sack some appointees of his predecessors, former President Muhammadu Buhari, but has started probing some of them using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former cabinet members of the immediate past President Buhari were being investigated for mismanagement of public funds and office.

The appointees are listed below:

Godwin Emefiele

The immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was appointed by former President Buhari at the end of his tenure under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. However, he was suspended by President Tinubu soon after he resumed office.

Following his suspension from office, Emefiele was arrested by the EFCC and was recently granted bail of N300 million by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Emefiele's travail did not end meeting with his bail condition, Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Tinubu to probe the apex bank activities throughout the tenure of Emefiele in office. Obazee made several indictments against the embattled CBN governor.

In a recent development, Emefiele had also been indicted by the EFCC in its ongoing investigation of fraudulent foreign exchange transactions in the last nine years at the CBN.

Sadiya Umar-Farouk

Umar-Farouk served as minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development between 2019 and 2023, the second term of former President Buhari.

She has been indicted in an ongoing investigation of N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly misappropriated when she was serving as a minister.

