A computer science graduate of OOU, Ago-Iwoye, Oluwatosin Onadipe, was allegedly killed by an official of the motor park in Ago in the Odogbolu LGA of the Ogun state

His father, Raymond Onadipe, disclosed that the deceased was buried along the roadside after he was allegedly killed for preaching at the motor park

the police were said to have dumped the body after the incident, and the local government health officials reportedly buried him on the roadside

Ago, Ogun - Oluwatosin Onadipe, a computer science graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, in Ogun state, was allegedly killed with an iron rod by an official of a motor park in Ago in the Odogbolu local government area of the state for preaching.

According to The Punch, his body was reportedly buried by the roadside by the Odogbolu LGA officials after police officers dumped his body.

The father of the late preacher, Raymond Onadipe, told journalists on Wednesday, December 3, that his son left home on December 17 for a programme at the Redemption Camp in Ogun but became unreachable after speaking with his brother on the phone.

Onadipe stated that following the failure of several efforts to reach him, the case of his missing was reported to the police at the Ago Police Station. Days after, his phone rang, and someone who picked it up said he saw the phone on the ground.

How police confirm killing and burying of preached on the roadside in Ogun

His story reads in part:

“On Monday (December 25), I was called that those who picked up the phone took the police to where they picked it from, but they discovered that a corpse was buried along the roadside by health workers from Odogbolu Local Government Area, which was said to be his corpse, and that I have two options of either exhuming his body or leaving it where it was buried.

“I met with the local government chairman on the process of exhuming his body from where he was buried and presented his picture. There were disparities in the pictures I presented and the one presented by the LG chair, who said they learnt it was a case of a hit-and-run accident. The disparities made me suspect foul play, but I decided to let it go and accept the fate that my son was dead.”

He further narrated that the tragedy around Oluwatosin's death took another shape following an eyewitness account that his son was hit by an official of the Ago motor park while preaching in the environment.

According to the eyewitness, the incident happened the day he was last spoken to. The police later confirmed it after several back-and-forths.

