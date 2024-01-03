Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has denied the report that he exchanged blows with his SSG, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and later sacked him

There has been rumoured that the governor and the SSG had a physical brawl, which led to the ill health of Bichi

Bichi had been on weeks of medical leave in Saudi Arabia, and the head of the civil servants in the state, Abdullahi Musa

Kano, Kano - Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, has denied the claims that he and Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the secretary to the state government, exchanged blows and he sacked him.

According to Daily Trust, there had been reports on social media that the governor and the SSG were no longer on good terms, which had led to the physical exchange between the duo. It was also rumoured that the physical brawl led to the ill health of the SSG.

Governor Yusuf denies exchanging blows with his SSG Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Why did the Kano governor allegedly exchange blows with SSG

Recall that the SSG has been on medical leave in Saudi Arabia for several weeks now, which led to the directive that Abdullahi Musa, the head of the civil service, should continue to run the affairs of the office of the SSG in an acting capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the development, reports have been circulated on social media, mostly from the opposition party, that the Kano governor and the SSG had a fallout since the senior special assistant to the governor was arrested.

The SSG was allegedly caught siphoning palliative (foodstuffs) and changing their sacks to be sold in the open market.

According to the rumour, the SSG nominated the SSA, and the public prosecution led to a bitter complaint by the governor, which eventually led to the brawl.

Governor Yusuf denies physical brawl with SSG

In his reaction to the rumour, Governor Yusuf, on Tuesday, January 1, after the inauguration of the newly appointed permanent secretaries, said his government never sacked the SSG, nor did he have any misunderstanding with him.

His comment reads in part:

“Someone was saying that he was there when we engaged in two fighting. This is the highest level of ignorance but we pray God should relieve them.

“SSG is still there in his position unshakable and we are thankful to him for the kind of contributions he gave and hope when he returns, he sustained the tempo."

"Riots and civil unrest": Iginla releases prophecy on sacked Gov Yusuf's fate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been urged to pray for his health ahead of the hearing of his case at the Supreme Court.

In his 2024 prophecies, Prophet Joshua Iginla said the fate of Yusuf as Governor of Kano state is uncertain, adding that he needed to pray to retain his seat.

The cleric also revealed that there would be riots and civil unrest in the state due to the hearing of the governor's case at the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng