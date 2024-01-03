Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been urged to pray for his health ahead of the hearing of his case at the Supreme Court

Prophet Joshua Iginla, in his 2024 prophecies, said the fate of Yusuf as Governor of Kano state is uncertain, adding that he needed to pray to retain his seat

The cleric also revealed that there would be riots and civil unrest in the state as a result of the hearing of the governor's case at the Supreme Court

Kano, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has been urged to pray not to have health challenges as he prepares for the hearing of his appeal on his sack by the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja made the call on the governor in his prophetic message for the new year on Monday, January 1.

Prophet Iginla asks Governor Yusuf to pray for his health Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

According to the cleric, the governor needs to pray to retain his seat, adding that it was revealed to him that there would be riots and civil unrest in the state due to the coming Supreme Court hearing.

Why tribunal, the Court of Appeal, sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano

Recall that Governor Yusuf was sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal when invalid votes were removed from the votes he had gathered during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was then declared the poll winner.

In his appeal at the Court of Appeal, the governor was also sacked because he was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Paty (NNPP) when he contested and won the election under the party.

Speaking ahead of the Supreme Court hearing in his 2024 prophecy, Prophet Iginla said:

"The governor should pray for his health and grace to sustain his seat. I see future riots and civil unrest due to the court judgment coming ahead."

See the video of his prophecy here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has been urged to pray against the repeat of the judgment of the tribunal and Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

In one prophetic series, Pastor Kingsley Ndubuisi predicted that the embattled governor Yusuf would lose to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC at the apex court.

The Kano state governor was earlier by the tribunal over invalid votes and removed by the Court of Appeal because the NNPP did not properly sponsor him.

