The Kogi state governor-elect, Usman Ododo, has been warned against a tough battle with his godfather, Governor Yahaya Bello

Prophet Joshua Iginla, in his 2024 prophetic message, said he saw those who did not want Ododo to succeed earlier coming between him and Bello

According to the prophet, the governor-elect must prepare for the battle ahead because no amount of prayer can stop the prophecy from manifesting

Lokoja, Kogi - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and his political godson, Usman Ododo, the governor-elect, have been warned of "strong battles" from those who did not want the latter to succeed as state governor.

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja warned in his prophecies for 2024, adding that those who wanted him to fail at the beginning would be behind his travails.

Prophet Iginla predicted a tough time between Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo of Kogi state Photo Credit: Usman Ododo, Yahaya Bello

The prophet maintained that no amount of prayer would stop the trying time from coming into manifestation.

INEC declares APC Ododo as winner of Kogi governorship election

Ododo was declared the November 11 governorship election winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling the highest number of votes ahead of his top contenders.

The governor-elect, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, garnered 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052 and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 46,362 votes.

The outgoing governor of the state, Bello, was instrumental in the emergence of Ododo. In a viral video, the governor-elect was seen kneeling before the Kogi state governor to present his certificate of return to him.

Prophecy reveals a sour relationship between Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo

But Prophet Iginla, in his prophecies for 2024, predicted that Bello and Ododo would have a tough time together once the governor-elect was sworn in.

He said:

"The newly elected governor will try to fulfil his electoral promises, but there will be strong battles between him and his boss influenced by those who want him to fail earlier. No matter the prayers, it will still surface. He will have trying times ahead."

