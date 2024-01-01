President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he is determined to build a fair and equitable society as he closes widening inequality gaps in the Nigerian society

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 1, said his "major ambition" as a politician is to "build a fair and equitable society".

Tinubu made this known in his New Year speech to Nigerians.

Tinubu promises Nigerians equal opportunity

The president stated that his aspiration is always to "close the widening inequality" in his country.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu has been in politics since at least 1991 and is widely considered as Nigeria's political kingmaker.

His words:

“Fellow Nigerians, my major ambition in government as a Senator in the aborted Third Republic, as Governor of Lagos state for eight years, and now as the President of this blessed country is to build a fair and equitable society and close the widening inequality.

“My government, in this new year 2024 and beyond, will work to give every Nigerian equal opportunity to strive and to thrive."

