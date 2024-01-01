President Bola Tinubu intends to enforce the national living wage in 2024, as declared in his New Year's message

He reassured the public that his efforts to reform the nation were proceeding as planned, underscoring his attentiveness to the citizens' concerns

The President encouraged the people to remain steadfast and resilient in the face of the challenges encountered in 2023

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced that his administration will implement the national living wage in 2024.

He stated this on Monday, January 1, during his New Year's broadcast message to Nigerians.

Tinubu said:

"We will work diligently to make sure every Nigerian feels the impact of their government. The economic aspirations and the material well-being of the poor, the most vulnerable, and the working people shall not be neglected.

"It is in this spirit that we are going to implement a new national living wage for our industrious workers this new year. It is not only good economics to do this, it is also a morally and politically correct thing to do."

Tinubu urges Nigerians to be resilient

He stated that he understands the worries of Nigerians and affirmed to the nation that, despite encountering difficult situations, the collective spirit should endure as tough times are transient.

President Tinubu's first six months in office have witnessed numerous achievements and introduced several initiatives.

However, the ongoing implementation of these reforms has faced criticism from Nigerians, who argue that it has not effectively addressed the current economic challenges.

Since assuming the presidency, inflation has reached record levels, and the value of the Naira has continued to decline, dropping even further below the dollar.

