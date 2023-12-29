The APC in Oyo state has responded to a comment by a retired army captain and Ibadan-born businessman, Akinjide Kazeem Akinola

Akinola, a former APC house of representatives aspirant, had said the lack of transparency and internal democracy caused the failure of the party to win some elections in 2023

However, speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Wasiu Sadare, the Oyo state APC spokesman, said the party is not paying too much attention to the new returnee's remarks

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it has moved on since the conduct of the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng recalls that the APC lost the 2023 Oyo state governorship election. Its candidate, Teslim Folarin, came second, behind Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since May 2019, the APC has struggled to regain power in Oyo state. Photo credits: @teslimkfolarin, @seyiamakinde

APC "focused" on building "strong" party

Nine months after the 2023 general elections, Akinjide Kazeem Akinola, a former house of representatives aspirant in Oyo state, said lack of internal democracy caused the Oyo APC's failure in 2023.

But reacting, the party, through its spokesperson, Olawale Wasiu Sadare, said “the 2023 general elections have become history”.

Sadare told Legit.ng in a brief chat:

“We have since moved on as a party and we would not allow comments and innuendos from any quarters to sway us as we are focused on building a strong, virile, and better progressive family in the state.”

