In a surprising turn of events, Bayo Adelabu, the minister of power, is set to return to the APC in Oyo state officially

Adelabu who left the APC for the Accord Party before the 2023 elections, recently announced his decision to rejoin the party after Tinubu appointed him as a minister

Reacting, Oyo APC spokesperson Olawale Sadare, told Legit.ng that the move comes as a welcome development for the party, hinting at a flourishing and stronger party ahead

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has expressed readiness to receive Bayo Adelabu, the minister of power, back into its fold.

Oyo APC is excited as minister of power Adelabu resigns from the Accord Party and returns to the party. Photo credit: Bayo Adelabu

Source: Facebook

The Oyo spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, made this disclosure to Legit.ng via a phone chat on Saturday, December 16.

Recall that Adelabu, a prominent figure in Oyo state politics, had angrily left the APC for the Accord Party after failing to secure the APC's governorship ticket for the 2023 general election.

Despite his defection, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Adelabu to his cabinet in August, raising eyebrows within the party.

Speaking exclusively on Adelabu's official return to the Oyo APC, Sadare disclosed that the reconciliation efforts led by the Hon. Isaac Omodewu-led state executive committee have yielded a positive result, showcasing the party's commitment to unity.

He noted further that the party is ready to return other aggrieved members to its camp.

Sadare stated thus:

"Oyo APC is glad to have Chief Bayo Adelabu back in the party as his return is a good omen for us. It is a pointer to the fact the ongoing reconciliation efforts by the Hon. Isaac Omodewu-led state executive committee is yielding the desired results.

"We are also prepared to welcome others who left the party in recent past as well as individuals who wish to join Oyo APC as fresh members because it is our desire to have flourishing and stronger party ahead of future polls."

Source: Legit.ng