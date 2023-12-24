Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, advised residents of Rivers state to avoid getting involved in political conflicts without understanding the underlying reasons

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Port Harcourt, Wike emphasised the importance of following rules in politics

The FCT minister also questioned the Ijaw leaders' agitation regarding his rift with Governor Fubara, dismissing those making it an Ijaw issue as ill-informed

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - FCT minister Nyesom Wike on Sunday, December 24, advised residents of Rivers state against getting involved in any conflict involving politicians without knowing the cause.

Wike said this while addressing the congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for George Kelly Alabo, the immediate past commissioner for works at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Channels TV reported.

“Don’t get involved in any fight between 2 politicians without knowing the real cause of the quarrel,” Wike said.

“In any facet of life, there are rules and they must be obeyed. As a pastor, there are rules you must follow, so also as politicians, we must follow rules. While I was governor I followed those rules, and that’s why I was able to succeed.”

Wike shades Rivers elders

Rivers state has witnessed political turmoil in the past three months, particularly in its House of Assembly.

The conflict involves the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Wike, leading to 27 lawmakers defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where Wike holds a ministerial position.

The discord resulted in parallel legislative sessions, an attempt to impeach the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and numerous resignations of pro-Wike commissioners from Fubara's cabinet.

President Bola Tinubu recently held a meeting with both Fubara and Wike and other stakeholders at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

However, some Rivers elders rejected the peace deal signed by the stakeholders at the meeting.

Criticising the elders. Wike said:

“When I was running for governor, I was invited that some elders want to see me, when I got there I saw only 2 people. Just 2 of them constituted themselves as elders over the whole state. Now they’ve come back again as elders, don’t mind them.”

The minister also questioned the agitation of some Ijaw leaders, saying those making it an Ijaw thing were ill-informed.

Why Fubara signed peace deal

Meanwhile, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, has said that Governor Fubara signed President Tinubu's 8-point resolution on the political crisis rocking Rivers state because he is committed to peace.

Johnson, who spoke on Channels TV on Wednesday, December 20, said the governor will implement the agreement reached because he is committed to the process of peace.

