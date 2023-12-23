The PDP acting chairman in Rivers state, Chukwuma Aaron, has dismissed the claim that Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed President Bola Tinubu's eighth resolution under duress

Aaron, while addressing anti-Nyesom Wike protesters, said the resolution was agreed upon and signed by major stakeholders in the state, including Governor Fubara and him

David Briggs, a former commissioner in the state, claimed he was part of the meeting, and Tinubu only brought the written document for Fubara to sign

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acting chairman in Rivers state, Chukwuma Aaron, has addressed protesters singing the praises of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and condemning Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state.

In his address, he said Governor Fubara did not sign the resolution of President Bola Tinubu under duress, as claimed by the former commissioner for works in the state, David Briggs, who earlier made the claim that led to the protest.

Aaron said he had paid his dues to the PDP, unlike Briggs and others fueling the polity between the governor and his godfather, Wike, because he had been in the PDP all his life.

Rivers is a PDP state, acting chairman insists

According to Aaron, the PDP is a one family and Rivers state is a PDP state. He dismissed the claim that he and Wike would soon dump the PDP for the APC, adding that there is no iota of truth in the allegation.

In a veiled statement, Aaron maintained that Briggs had never been stable in the PDP and that such a person should not be trusted and listened to.

He stressed that he was one of those who signed the eight resolutions at the presidential villa when President Tinubu held a meeting with the Rivers state stakeholders.

The PDP acting chairman said he penned his signature because the governor did the same, and nobody was under pressure during the resolution.

