President Bola Tinubu has been accused of imposing the resolution reached at the presidential villa on Governor Siminalayi Fubara

David Briggs, a former work commissioner, who claimed to be in attendance for the meeting at the villa, said Tinubu came into the meeting with the resolution written with him and described it as a presidential proclamation

Briggs said Governor Fubara should not be blamed because he cannot be fighting two battles at the same time

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state political crisis, which was expected to have died following the meeting of President Bola Tinubu and the stakeholders in the state, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, was yet to end.

One of the state's stakeholders, David Briggs, a former work commissioner, accused President Tinubu of imposing the 'Abuja resolution' on the embattled Governor Fubara.

Rivers: Tinubu accused of imposing resolution on Governor Fubara Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubarara

Source: Twitter

Fubara signed presidential proclamation given to him by Tinubu, Briggs claimed

In a video seen by Legit.ng Briggs claimed he was one of the stakeholders who attended the meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, December 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former commissioner told journalists that the governor signed the resolution under duress.

According to him, those blaming Governor Fubara should first find out what happened at the presidential villa. He disclosed that Tinubu came in with the written resolution, stating that what he had with him (Tinubu) was a "presidential proclamation."

Briggs said Tinubu, at a point, withdrew and reminded everyone that he was the president of Nigeria. He said the president threatened that going against his directive has consequences.

Why Fubara signed Tinubu's resolution on Rivers crisis

According to him, Fubara has no option than to obliged because he cannot be fighting internal and external crises simultaneously.

The former commissioner's statement reads in part:

“He emphasised the fact that he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and anybody who tends to say no to what he is saying has consequences. That, in a simple layman’s words, is a threat. He (Tinubu) wrote the resolution but refused to read it. He handed the resolution to Dr Peter Odili to read.”

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng