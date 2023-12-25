Former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk and some former directors-general at risk of arrest, following the revelation of financial misappropriation details provided by the contractor

The investigation unfolds as part of the government's commitment to tackling corruption and ensuring accountability in public offices

The scandal revolves around funds, exceeding N37 billion, allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the previous administration of Buhari

In a significant move, a contractor James Okwete has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okwete was arrested by the anti-graft agency in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged N37 billion laundering scandal involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

EFCC arrests James Okwete, grills former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouk and 3 others over N187 billion fraud. Photo credit: Sadiya Umar-Farouk, @officialEFCC

Source: Facebook

N187 billion fraud: Buhari's 4 ministers dragged by EFCC

A top EFCC official confirmed the development to The Punch on Sunday, December 24.

According to the source, the contractor had made useful statements concerning Umar-Farouk and the former director-general of the ministry.

Background

Recall that the EFCC reportedly uncovered over N37 billion allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration under Umar-Farouk.

Investigations revealed that the funds, transferred from the federal government's coffers, were sent to 38 different bank accounts connected to contractor James Okwete.

Okwete allegedly engaged in suspicious transactions, including transferring N6.7 billion to Bureau De Change Operators and withdrawing N540 million in cash, among others.

The development coincides with the probe of three other ministers, who served under Buhari, for graft estimated at N150bn.

“It is not only Umar-Farouk we are investigating. Three other former ministers are also under probe. They were allegedly involved in graft to the tune of N150bn,’’ a credible source in the EFCC revealed.

EFCC releases ex-power minister, Olu Agunloye

In another report, the EFCC granted bail to former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, after a week in detention.

EFCC spokesperson Oyewale confirmed Agunloye’s release on Wednesday, December 20.

Recall that Agunloye was declared wanted by the EFCC weeks ago over alleged involvement in a $6 billion fraud linked to the Mambilla hydropower project.

Alison-Madueke begs Tinubu to allow her return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum, has denied granting an interview in London recently where she begged President Bola Tinubu to allow her to return home.

Mrs Alison-Madueke, who served in Goodluck Jonathan's government, fled Nigeria in 2015 and has been in the United Kingdom (UK). She is facing corruption charges in Nigeria and the UK.

Mrs Alison-Madueke said she did not grant any interview recently and described the report as “fake” and “concocted.”

