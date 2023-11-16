The government of Benue state has refuted the report that Governor Hyacinth Alia was booed and stoned when he visited Vaatia College in Makurdi

Kula Tersoo, the chief press secretary to the governor, said the report is fake and fictitious, adding that it was designed to tarnish the image of the governor

Tersoo then called on journalists to verify the sources of their reports before going ahead to publish them to uphold the principles and ethics of journalism

Makurdi, Benue - The Benue state government has denied the report going viral on the media that Governor Hyacinth Alia was stoned and booed by some youths when he visited the Vaatia College in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to Vanguard, Kula Tersoo, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a statement on Thursday, November 16, described the claim in the media space as “fake, fictitious, and misleading”

Report of Governor Alia being stoned is fake

The statement further noted that the report was "probably designed to undermine, demean, and cast Governor Hyacinth Alia in a negative light.”

Tersoo maintained that Governor Alia had visited the Vaatia College as his response to the alarming cases of vandalism, desecration of a tomb, breakage and theft within the premises of the college.

During his visit, the Benue governor issued a clear directive for the immediate arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for the acts.

The secretary maintained that the visit of Governor Alia to Vaatia College was without any disturbances.

Governor Alia enjoys support of people of the state, spokesperson

According to the government, the governor has the social approval to walk freely in streets and markets in the state without any form of harassment.

Tersoo then urged journalists to uphold the principles and ethics of journalism and that they should verify the sources of news story before going ahead to publish such reports.

The statement partly reads:

"This report is ill-intended, to say the least. Let us learn to be investigative and always verify the truthfulness of any report we give”

