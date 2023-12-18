The rumoured allegation of President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political tension in Kano state has been dismissed

The Kano All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed this claim, labelling it as fake news and untrue

The party also dismissed talks that Governor Abba Yusuf had agreed on a deal with them before the upcoming Supreme Court judgement

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clarified yesterday that it has not agreed with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to influence the court judgment.

The party refuted rumours suggesting tension in Kano following the governor’s electoral loss at the tribunal and appeal court.

The APC also denied the alleged intervention in the upcoming Supreme Court judgement. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Prince Abbas Abdullahi, the APC state chairman, dismissed as “untrue and frivolous” the speculations that Governor Yusuf had made a deal with the APC to concede arguments at the Supreme Court, paving the way for his victory and subsequent defection to the APC.

The party also labelled the rumours of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in the Supreme Court judgment as fake news to secure Yusuf’s declaration as the legitimate Governor of Kano State.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

"There is nowhere such meeting was held with either Mr President or any leader of the party.

“President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done...APC as a party is not aware of such arrangement and would instead intensify all efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.”

The APC in Kano emphasised that neither the party nor the president possesses the authority to negotiate the outcome of the impending Supreme Court judgment or any court decision.

The statement clarified that President Tinubu had not convened any meeting and would not intervene to favour the NNPP candidate in remaining as governor and subsequently joining the APC.

Furthermore, the party categorically denied any speculations about an agreement or reconciliation between the NNPP and the APC.

Supreme Court verdict: APC dismisses fear of unrest

He conveyed confidence in the triumph of his political party in the Supreme Court, citing the compelling and solid evidence presented during the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, which ultimately contributed to the success of their party.

The leader of the APC also downplayed concerns about potential unrest in Kano following the Supreme Court verdict, asserting that there was no tension in the region.

He said:

“Kano is very peaceful and the people are conducting their normal business, despite all efforts by the NNPP to provoke and incite youth to create unnecessary political crisis in the state.”

He urged members and followers of the APC to disregard the propaganda and provocations from the NNPP, emphasising the importance of maintaining calmness as Kano continues to uphold a peaceful atmosphere.

APC Vs NNPP: Kano-based lawyer predicts Governor Yusuf's chances at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Kano-based lawyer Umar Sa'ad Hassan said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has little chance at the Supreme Court.

Umar said it is difficult to fault the judgement of the Court of Appeal because his name was not on the NNPP register APC got from INEC.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the lawyer said the Kano people voted for Governor Yusuf and would be displeased should he be removed from office through the court.

