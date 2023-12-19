The Nigerian political landscape in 2023 was filled with a lot of spectacle that could be likened to Hollywood

If a series were ever made about Nigerian politics in 2023, it would smash all the box office records

In 2023, one of the significant highlights in Nigeria's politics is the 2023 polls and how few Nigerian women upset the odds to upstage a male-dominated political terrain

FCT, Abuja - In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, the 2023 general elections have emerged as a watershed moment, marking a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and empowerment.

As the results unfolded, a remarkable trend took centre stage – the resounding victory of female politicians who defied the odds, shattered glass ceilings, and secured their places in the echelons of political power.

Despite being one of the poorest runs for women at a general election, some of them did the unthinkable to beat the odds and initiate a break from the norm.

Legit.ng spotlight the inspiring stories of these trailblazing women who navigated the labyrinth of Nigerian politics and emerged victorious, heralding a new era of female leadership and influence in the country's political arena.

1. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha emerged as a prominent figure for women in the recent general election, participating in a competitive race for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite the initial declaration by INEC naming Abubakar Ohere as the APC winner of the seat, the appellate court in Abuja overturned this decision on Tuesday, October 31, nullifying Ohere's victory and confirming Natasha as the rightful winner.

Recognising her significant accomplishments, Natasha was honoured with the "2023 Politician of the Year Award" at the Leadership Excellence Awards.

Her resilience and determination were highlighted as critical factors in this recognition.

2. Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe from the Labour Party made history in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by defeating the three-term incumbent Senator Phillip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, breaking the dominance of men in the FCT political landscape.

In the 2023 polls, the INEC returning officer, Sanni Saka, announced that Ireti secured 202,175 votes, securing her victory, while Philip Aduda of the PDP trailed behind with 100,544 votes.

Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured the third position with 78,905 votes.

Notably, the 69-year-old Senator Ireti is the younger sister of Ajoke Muhammed, the wife of former Nigerian head of state Murtala Muhammed.

3. Hon Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu (RMS)

At the age of 26, Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu, a recent graduate of the National Open University (NOUN), courageously entered the political arena by vying for the Owode/Onire constituency in the Asa Local Government Area of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Despite the prevailing patriarchal norms, Ms. Shittu threw her hat into the ring to pursue a seat as a lawmaker in the Kwara state parliament, running under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner.

Following a closely contested election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ms Shittu victorious with 7,521 votes, surpassing Abdullah Magaji of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 6,957 votes.

Upon her inauguration on Monday, May 29, Ms. Shittu made history as the youngest parliamentarian in the state.

4. Idiat Oluranti Adebule

Idiat Oluranti Adebule holds the position of Senator for Lagos West following her victory at the 2023 general elections under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Idiat emerged victorious over Segun Adewale, who ran as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Idiat polled 361,296 votes to defeat Adewale, who polled 248,653.

Before her current role, she was the 15th deputy governor of Lagos State, becoming the sixth woman to assume that role, serving from 2015 to 2019.

5. Ipalibo Gogo Banigo

Ipalibo Gogo Banigo, a Nigerian medical professional and politician, presently holds the position of senator representing the Rivers West Senatorial District as of 2023.

Harry-Banigo, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious by defeating the former chairman of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Hon. Asita, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before her current role, she notably served as the inaugural female deputy governor of Rivers State under ex-Governor Nyesom Wike from 2015 to 2023.

